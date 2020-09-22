Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici may be the only lasting couple from The Bachelor with a traditional ending — but they might not be together at all if the former Bachelor followed Jason Mesnick or Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s playbook.

“I’d be pissed!” Catherine, 34, admits on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, noting that there are several months in between the show wrapping and airing. “It would take me a while [to get over it] … [Sean] would have never lived it down.”

Sean, 36, proposed to Catherine during the season 17 finale of The Bachelor, which aired in 2013. The twosome, who wed in 2014, have since welcomed sons Samuel, 4, and Isaiah, 2 and daughter Mia, 9 months.

“I can definitely sympathize with Jason and Arie,” Sean, who joined Catherine to talk about their OshKosh B’gosh partnership and the brand’s limited-edition capsule collection, told Us. “When you’re isolated as the lead and you have no one to talk to, you have no friends or family. I can see how it can be confusing. Thank God, I didn’t have that confusion at the end, but I can sympathize with them. I guess I can see how that’s possible and I’m just glad that it’s obviously worked out for the two of them and they both have beautiful families now.”

While Jason, 44, and Arie, 39, both broke off engagements to their initial picks and went on to marry their runner-ups — Molly Malaney and Lauren Burnham, respectively —Peter Weber reunited with the woman he sent home before the final four, Kelley Flanagan. There are also several couples still going strong from The Bachelorette, which doesn’t surprise Catherine.

“Girls have good instincts!” she told Us. “They know in the beginning who they’re interested in and have a real connection with and those are the ones that stay for the long haul.”

Sean, for his part, has been called in to give past leads advice over the years. While he told Us that ABC called him to film with Matt James, who’s set to start filming season 25 of The Bachelor later his month, he opted not to travel to the set at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“No one takes my advice. … They asked me if I wanted to give Matt advice, which again, my advice is not worth much, but I would have had to quarantine for a week and I’m not prepared to leave the family for a week,” he told Us. “[But] Matt’s awesome. I got to talk to him and he’s incredible and I love him and I know we’d be just best friends and he lived here in Dallas. I think he’s going to be great. I would say my biggest piece of advice would be don’t let all the stuff after the show distract you from who you choose. It’s super easy to allow that to happen. And you think you’re a big shot, ’cause you’re on all these shows and everyone wants your attention and you’re getting paid money for this and that, but it’s all about the woman and that’s what needs to be your main priority.”

For more Bachelor Nation news and insight from Sean and Catherine — including which reality show was their least favorite to film — listen to this week’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.