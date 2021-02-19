Not fazed! Heidi Montag shared an empowering message about embracing her body after shutting down pregnancy rumors earlier this month.

“I love my body! Many people have been speculating and commenting about my weight. I am not pregnant (not yet),” the Hills: New Beginnings star, 34, captioned a series of Instagram pics on Friday, February 19, showing off her curves in pink athletic clothing. “I think that is partially where some of these comments have been coming from because people know that we are in the process of trying.”

Montag continued: “I also weigh more than I ever have but I am also stronger than I have ever been. I refuse to be #bodyshamed! I love #food and #wine! I am going to enjoy my life!”

The reality star, who married Spencer Pratt in November 2008, clapped back at negative comments about her figure on Saturday, February 13, and dismissed speculation that she was expecting her second child.

“No I am not pregnant yet,” she tweeted. “Just a little overweight.”

Montag and the California native welcomed their first child together, son Gunner, in October 2017. Nearly two years later, the Celebrity Big Brother alum told Us Weekly that she and Pratt were going to “start trying” for another baby within “a few months.”

The “Superficial” singer hasn’t shied away from sharing her struggles to conceive on social media. In January, she detailed her journey in an Instagram Story video. “Well, I’m not pregnant this month,” she said. “So Spencer and I are starting to try. With Gunner, I got pregnant the first month, so I was a little bit sad. But I decided to have faith and hope and a nice glass of wine to take the pressure off. So cheers … and God willing, next month.”

Montag isn’t the only Hills alum who’s had difficulty when it comes to expanding their family. Whitney Port revealed in January that she suffered another pregnancy loss after previously miscarrying in 2019.

“Last time, I don’t think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage. This time, I really connected,” Port, 35, explained in a vlog with her husband, Tim Rosenman. “I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all. I’m sad but I’m OK and we will try again.”

The True Whit author and Rosenman welcomed their first child together, Sonny, in July 2017.