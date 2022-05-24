Jason Momoa Is 'Thankful' for Family After Appearing to Undergo MRI

On the mend? Jason Momoa shared a cryptic update with fans after appearing to undergo an MRI test — but he didn’t reveal his specific health concern.

“You got to break some eggs to make an omelette. aloha j. thankful for my ohana and friends,” the 42-year-old Aquaman star recently captioned an Instagram photo of himself laying down shirtless with a device covering his face as he prepared for the procedure.

Several famous friends expressed their concerns in the comments section, including Gal Gadot, who wrote, “Oh no! ❤️.” Hallmark star Jill Wagner teased, “Oh lord, what now,” while musician Gary Holt chimed in, “Hope you’re okay brother!”

Though he didn’t explain the reason for his hospital visit, the actor previously had hernia surgery in March one day before hitting the 2022 Oscars red carpet.

Momoa’s MRI photo comes shortly after Us Weekly confirmed he is dating Eiza González following his split from estranged wife Lisa Bonet. “It’s very casual,” a source revealed earlier this month of the new couple’s budding romance, adding that the Game of Thrones alum and the Ambulance star, 32, are “having fun and getting to know each other.”

The pair first sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted together at a premiere in Los Angeles in April. “Ever since they met, there has been an attraction,” the insider added. “Both of them are very attracted to each other and they’re seeing where things go.”

In January, the Dune actor and Bonet, 54, announced that they had called it quits. They officially tied the knot in October 2017.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the duo wrote in a joint Instagram statement confirming their split. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Momoa and Bonet share two children: Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13. The High Fidelity star was previously married to Lenny Kravitz, with whom she shares daughter Zoë Kravitz, from 1987 to 1993.

The Emmy nominee and the Frontier alum were together for more than a decade before they officially exchanged vows, and the duo were proud of their unique blended family. However, a source told Us in January that the former couple were ultimately too “different” to make their relationship work.

“He was jovial, loud and the center of attention, and Lisa was always cool, calm and subdued,” the insider explained at the time. “That energy really started to cause friction because they wanted to live different lives.”

Despite their split, Momoa and Bonet have seemingly committed to cordial coparenting. “It’s still family, you know?” he told Entertainment Tonight in March while attending the premiere of Zoë’s film The Batman with his and Bonet’s two kids.

