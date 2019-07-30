



How does Jessie James Decker continue to be so relatable despite being a chart-topping country musician, fashion label designer, author and mom of three with a killer bikini body and great weight loss tips? Well, her sense of humor and warm personality certainly don’t hurt!

On Monday, July 29, the singer posted a photo of herself in a bright yellow bikini standing with her shirtless husband, Eric Decker, in aqua swim trunks on the beach. Both the sunglass-wearing Deckers have six-pack abs, toned arms and cut legs. But there’s something even more noteworthy about the summery snap.

“Trying to take a cute couples pic cus we never do (parents know the phone is filled with kid pix) and what does this guy do?” Jessie wrote in her Instagram caption. “This is my reaction after I noticed 6 photos in he had some damn pringle’s in his mouth the whole time.”

Yup, the 32-year-old former pro football player — whom his wife famously posted very nearly nude on her Instagram in December 2018 — had stuck two Pringles potato chips into his mouth so it looked like he had literal duck lips under his sun hat. Jessie, 31, stuck her left arm out in a shrugging signal of mock defeat.

The #relationshipgoals pair are both dedicated to keeping up their famously fit physiques, sometimes even working out together. Seven months after welcoming her youngest son, Forrest in March 2018, the South Beach Diet ambassador showed off her slim figure and 25-pound weight loss in a bright green bikini on the beach. And six months after that, she revealed another photoshoot in which she looked more toned than ever before.

The Kittenish founder — who also shares daughter Vivianne, 5, and son Eric Jr., 3, with Eric — has revealed to Us that she’d rather be muscular and strong than thin. “When I’m really in shape, I just feel better and I feel like I’m a better mom to my kids,” she’s told Us. “I think the only pressure I have is on myself, not for an aesthetic reason — ’cause I just feel better, and I wanna feel energized.”

