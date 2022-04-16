Topless and tequila! Kendall Jenner enjoyed the sunshine, a pool and her 818 Tequila while posing in her blue bikini bottoms.

“@drink818 by the pool,” the model, 26, captioned a Friday, April 15, photo on Instagram, posing topless.

Jenner looked away from the camera as she covered her chest with her arm and held a half-empty bottle of her tequila. In her social media gallery, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed off a giant “818” pool float and PR packages of her alcoholic beverage.

Khloé Kardashian marveled at her younger sister’s beach-ready body, replying, “I see you!!!!!!!”

The Kendall + Kylie designer’s pool session came days after her family’s new reality series, The Kardashians, debuted on Hulu.

“I actually didn’t have the flu. I had COVID and it sucked,” Jenner — who’s been dating Devin Booker since April 2020 — explained her absence from the family picnic via confessional in the Thursday, April 14, premiere. “But, you know what? You’re gonna get me for the rest of the season, anyways, and I will be here, so don’t you worry.”

Jenner was a frequent fixture on KUWTK alongside her famous siblings — including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, the 37-year-old Good American founder and Kylie Jenner — and her parents — Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner — ahead of its June 2021 series finale. Shortly after the long-running reality TV show ended, the Kardashian-Jenners inked a new deal to star in a new show for Hulu.

While the 818 Tequila founder’s journey on The Kardashians has yet to be revealed, she has previously been outspoken about not including her dating life — including her romance with the NBA star, 25 — on the shows.

“Kendall’s always had this rule — she just felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show, because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are,” KUWTK producer Farnaz Farjam told Bravo TV’s “The Daily Dish” podcast in June 2021. “So that’s why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule.”

Kendall has been willing to film her familial experiences and career milestones through the years, remaining grateful for certain opportunities.

“Of course, I had a platform and I never took that for granted,” she told Andy Cohen during the KUWTK tell-all reunion in June 2021. “I always knew that that was there, but that almost made my job a little bit harder. Only because people probably didn’t want to hire me because I was on a reality TV show.”

She added at the time: “Everyone around me, whether it’s friends or family, knows how hard I worked and still work. I did everything that I was supposed to do and had to do to get to the position that I’m at now as a model.”

New episodes of The Kardashians drop weekly on Hulu.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!