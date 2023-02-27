Kill ’em with kindness. Khloé Kardashian swiftly shut down criticism of her appearance after opening up about a recent operation.

The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram on Sunday, February 26, to share a gym selfie. “Happy Sunday 🤍,” she captioned the pic, in which she paired a full face of makeup with her workout clothes.

While several fans gushed over the California native’s healthy glow, one social media user scrutinized a small detail. “And what the heck is on your cheek,” the troll wrote in the comments section.

Kardashian was quick to respond to the negative message, writing, “A bandage 🩹 I had a tumor removed from my face but I’m totally ok. Thank you for asking ❤️.”

The reality star received an outpouring of support from her followers, with one teasing, “Heck you must have zoomed right in to see that… can hardly see it 😑.” Others sent well-wishes as Kardashian continues her recovery.

When one Instagram user gently asked whether the spot on her face was makeup, the Hulu personality responded: “It’s a scar strip. I had a tumor removed from my face a few moments ago so I wear this for healing and the prevention of my scar getting worse. All is great and healing wonderfully.”

Months prior, the Good American cofounder addressed “the ever-evolving bandage on my face” after fans noticed she had been sporting one for a few weeks. “After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in October 2022, acknowledging that she’d seen “numerous stories going around” about her accessory.

Kardashian explained that two doctors examined her face and found that “what they both were seeing was incredibly rare” for someone her age.

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face,” she continued. “I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my [family] and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author noted that the surgeon was “able to get everything” out, but she was instructed to keep the area covered. “You’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look,” she wrote.

As she concluded her message, she reminded her followers to take care of their skin. “I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things,” she added. “Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.”

One month later, Kardashian stepped out for the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City — and her bandage was noticeable in the red carpet photos. A fan praised the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for proudly making her public appearance despite her health scare.

“Trust me it’s not easy lol,” she replied via Twitter in November 2022. “But it will help my scar not stretch out any bigger than it has to be. Right now it’s healing so wonderfully. I do laser treatments on it and it’s healing so so well. They want me to wear it for six months but I’m not sure I will go that long.”