Kendall Jenner is continuing to flaunt her bikini body — whether sister Khloé Kardashian likes it or not.

Jenner, 27, took to Instagram on Saturday, September 9, to show off her toned figure in a navy blue bikini. In the images, she walked across a pathway while holding a handle of her 818 Tequila and a cocktail. Her hair was still slicked back and wet from swimming and her dog, Pyro, followed her up the walkway.

Kardashian, 39, quickly shared her hilarious thoughts in Jenner’s comments section. “Shut up Kendall,” she quipped. “We know…. You’re amazing and you have an amazing dog too.”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian trolled Jenner. In May 2022, Jenner went viral for attempting to cut a cucumber on season 2 of The Kardashians. At the time, Kardashian said that Jenner was “not happy” about being made fun.

“I’m like, ‘Kendall, God is fair,’” she told host Amanda Hirsch on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “You’re the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild looking toes, God bless. And you can’t cut a f—king cucumber. The world is good because … how can you be this f—king perfect? She has the perfect life.”

That same month, Jenner also laughed off the incident on X — formerly known as Twitter. A social media user tweeted, “Kendall Jenner trying to cut a f–king cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed,” and she joked back, “Tragic!”

Related: Kendall and the Cucumber! Michael Buble and Corn! Stars' Viral Food Moments When it comes to cuisine, everyone is entitled to their own tastes. For celebrities, however, their relationship with food will go viral if deemed out of the ordinary enough — or just plain out of touch. Kendall Jenner made headlines and inspired countless memes when she awkwardly chopped up a cucumber on a May 2022 […]

Although Kardashian occasionally pokes fun at Jenner for being “perfect,” she often supports her little sister via social media posts too.

For her 27th birthday, Kardashian shared a meaningful tribute via Instagram. “Kenny, you leave people mystified by your beauty, intellect and elusiveness. You have the silliest personality that allows people to be just as silly as you,” she penned at the time. “You’ve held my hand through every high and low and I will forever hold yours. You are my heartbeat and I couldn’t feel more blessed to have a sister/best friend like you. I will declare my love for you until the end of time … My rare my sweet Angel of a sister, I love you with every ounce of me. Happy birthday.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Khloe Kardashian Through the Years: Reality TV, Motherhood and More A real Khlo-up! Khloé Kardashian has evolved into a successful businesswoman and mother since she first stepped on the scene in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Fans met Khloé and her famous family, including sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner as well as mom Kris Jenner, in October 2007, when the hit […]

Jenner has returned the favor over the years. In February, Kardashian shared steamy photos of her posing in a gray swimsuit. She leaned against a wall while flipping her hair around and captioned the snaps, “When your sister knows your angles 📸 @kendalljenner.”

Jenner hyped her older sister up in her comments section and wrote, “I got you, always 💪🏼💪🏼.” More friends praised the reality star as well. La La Anthony added, “Wow. Wow. Wow. Wow,” alongside heart eye emojis. Adrienne Bailon commented, “Damnnnnn,” while makeup artist Mary Phillips gushed, “Mamacita.”