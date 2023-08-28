Kendall Jenner once again proved her bikini style is unmatched.

Jenner, 27, took to Instagram to show off a tiny two-piece on Saturday, August 26. In the photo, she could be seen posing in front of a mirror and rocking a purple and yellow patterned halter top. She paired the set with revealing thigh-high bottoms that drew attention to her hourglass figure. She pushed her hair back over her forehead and let her tresses fall over her shoulders.

In the background of the photo, followers caught a glimpse of her bedroom, which was decorated with a vase of white roses, a red makeup bag and black sunglasses on her duvet.

Sister Khloé Kardashian praised Jenner in her comments section, writing, “Damn you really are that girl.” Jenner’s makeup artist, Mary Phillips, added fire emojis while BFF Justine Skye commented a heart eye emoji.

Jenner slayed another fabulous swimsuit when she celebrated Skye’s birthday on Thursday, August 24, with Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey. The bikini featured a green and blue triangle top and cheeky bottoms. She went makeup free for the cruise and accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a matching ring.

The trio posted a hilarious TikTok at the time using audio from Keeping Up With the Kardashians of Scott Disick offering Kris Jenner a drink. In the clip — which is from season 10 of the reality show — Disick, 40, asked Kris, 67, if she wanted a drink. Kris hesitated and began telling Disick her thoughts, but he cut her off and said, “I don’t need a whole life story, just yes or no?” Kris then immediately responded, “Yes.”

For the TikTok, Kendall held up a handle of her tequila brand, 818 and offered a shot to Bieber, 26, Harvey, 26 and Skye while relaxing on a yacht. Kendall mouthed Disick’s lines while her friends mouthed Kris’ responses.

Bieber, for her part, looked radiant in a sky blue two-piece, brown sunglasses, colorful nails and chunky necklaces. Her hair was still wet from swimming and she gladly accepted a drink from Kendall.

Skye, meanwhile, wore multiple swimsuits for her birthday celebration. She first sported a gingham swimsuit with strawberry details before changing into a timeless black bikini with 3-D flowers attached. Next, she donned a neon green chrome set, which she paired with matching shorts and brown sunglasses. Finally, she slipped into a funky one-piece that revealed her belly-button and was finished with a thong.