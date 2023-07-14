Kylie Jenner continued to show off her amazing athleisure style while putting her abs on display via Instagram.

“She’s been workin,” Jenner, 25, captioned an Instagram Story video of herself in a black two-piece exercise set on Thursday, July 13. While posing for a mirror selfie in front of her wall of purses, Jenner tugged down the waistband of her leggings to showcase her hip and sculpted abs. She pulled her hair back in a ponytail with pieces framing her face and accessorized her look with a gold necklace and a cuff earring.

Jenner also gave fans a glimpse at her exercise routine via a Thursday TikTok upload in which she walked on the treadmill and relaxes in a sauna.

Her black sports bra and leggings are the latest of several black looks she’s sported. “Behind the scenes shooting my new classic matte eyeshadow palette @kyliecosmetics,” she captioned pics of herself sporting a matching black mesh dress and maxi skirt.

Along with sporting a black blazer to her daughter Stormi’s pre-school graduation in June, Jenner rocked a nude and black leather Courrèges dress to Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour stop in Paris in May. (Jenner shares Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 17 months, with ex Travis Scott.)

Jenner also showed off her figure while donning a green bikini in a series of recent Instagram posts. “Happy saturday,” the Kardashians star captioned pics of herself chilling poolside on Saturday, July 8, which she followed up with a video and another green bikini pic.

Following the series of social media posts, Jenner got a taste of what her future holds by testing out the viral old-age TikTok filter. “I don’t like it at all, I don’t,” she quipped in a video posted on Monday, July 10, featuring a wrinkly version of her face on the top half of the screen and her regular face on the bottom.

However, she backtracked her opinion in the post’s comments section, writing, “Jk i love her she’s cute lol.”

Jenner’s latest social media upload comes one month after a source exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Scott, 32 — whom she dated on and off from 2017 to 2022 — had no plans of reconciling their romance. (Us confirmed in January that the two had called it quits after spending the holidays apart.)

“Even though Kylie and Travis have broken up and gotten back together a number of times, their friends feel like they’re finally done for good,” the insider shared in June.

Jenner, for her part, has moved on with Timothée Chalamet after connecting earlier this year.

“Kylie and Timothée have been spending much more time together and they’re growing much closer as the days go by,” a second source told Us last month. “They both have incredibly busy schedules, they initially relied mostly on communicating through FaceTime, texting, etc. since they couldn’t always make time to see each other.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum even introduced Chalamet, 27, to some of her family members, including her mother, Kris Jenner, and sister Kendall Jenner.

“They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” the insider added. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”