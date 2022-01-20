Candid conversations. While Nick Cannon may seem confident, he’s opening up about the one thing that makes him self-conscious in the bedroom.

“Are there any insecurities when it comes to the bedroom?” Cannon, 41, asked Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Dr. Ish Major, Chris Distefano and Rip Michaels during a Wednesday, January 19, panel discussion on his self-titled daytime talk show. “I will tell you off top — I definitely have an insecurity when it comes to being intimate.”

He continued: “I’ve been skinny all my life, therefore I never liked to be completely naked, I hide under the covers as much as I boast about being in shape.”

The Wild ’N Out alum explained that he’s “got to have some type of clothes” or “some type of socks” on during intimate encounters.

“But women don’t think about that, I’m pretty sure because that’s when we’re our most vulnerable when we’re making love,” the California native added during the talk show segment. “When we’re tapping into our sensuality and spirituality that’s when we are our most open.”

This isn’t the first time that Cannon has been candid about his sex life. He welcomed his seventh child, late son Zen, with Alyssa Scott late last year. (He also shares twins Morocco and Monroe, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, 4, and Powerful, 12 months, with Brittany Bell, and twins Zillion and Zion, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa.) Since then, he noted his celibacy intentions.

“I’m celibate right now,” the Love Don’t Cost a Thing actor said during a “Drinks Champs” interview in October 2021. “I’m going to see if I could make it to 2022. Nah, y’all said I ain’t really. I’m saying I’m going in.”

One month earlier, Cannon revealed that his therapist backed the idea, telling Entertainment Tonight in September 2021, “OK, give me a break bus. I’m [gonna] take a break from having kids.”

He added at the time: “You can’t be like, ‘No, I’m done.’ Like, what if God says, ‘No, you[‘re] not.’ I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked but ask and you shall receive.”

The Masked Singer host previously made headlines after insisting that each of his children’s conceptions were planned.