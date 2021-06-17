You go, baby V! Vanessa Hudgens is taking it upon herself to make sure women of any and every size feel comfortable at the beach this summer.

After the High School Musical star, 32, noticed an Instagram post featuring Kendall Jenner in a swimsuit that was captioned “summer bod,” she decided to correct the statement.

“*A* summer bod,” the “Say OK” singer wrote. “Cause all bodies in the summer are summer bods. Just sayin 😉.”

Fans were quick to spot the former Disney star’s comment and applaud her for speaking up.

“This is why we love you,” one Instagram user wrote. “Came here for THIS! Thank you!” another added.

The Princess Switch actress — who has long been an advocate for body positivity — is no stranger to sharing summertime swimsuit photos of her own. From pairing her swimwear with cowboy boots and hiking shoes to body jewelry and bucket hats, Hudgens is all about celebrating her unique style and physique — along with everyone else’s.

“When I was younger, I despised my legs. I thought I had tree stumps for legs because I was a dancer,” she told Seventeen in July 2010. “As I got older, I learned to appreciate them. I have muscular legs, and not a lot of people have that. It just makes my legs look better when I wear high heels and now I definitely appreciate it.”

The Spring Breakers actress also noted that she thinks “you just have to work with what you got” when it comes to accepting your body, encouraging fans who feel down about their looks to hang out with their BFFs for an extra dose of empowerment.

“Your girlfriends will always make you feel better,” she said.

When it comes to staying close with her besties, Hudgens has certainly listened to her own advice through the years. Last month, she was finally introduced to her close friend and High School Musical costar Ashley Tisdale‘s daughter, Jupiter, after the 35-year-old Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum gave birth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re going to wait until I have time and make sure that I’m not traveling anywhere,” Hudgens told Access about meeting her “fairy goddaughter” in April. “I’m so excited. [Ashley’s] like, ‘You have to come over and sing for her because she loves singing … Whenever she’s on her stomach, she kicks when there’s singing!’ So I’m like, I’m going to come over and be the auntie who sings.”