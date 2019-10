Making Changes

Adele opened up about her evolution in a May Instagram post. “I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay,” she wrote. “31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once.” Earlier this week, she noted: “I used to cry but now I sweat.”