Euphoria's Chloe Cherry Slams 'Surreal' Chatter About Her Lips: 'It's Nuts'

Chloe Cherry

In a February 2022 interview, the Euphoria star slammed critics who question the size of her lips. “It’s crazy how many people talk about my lips being so big,” she told Variety. “The amount of headlines that I have seen and the amount of people posting and commenting about my lips has been surreal.”

The actress went on to note that no one had ever said anything to her about her lips before she became famous. “It’s nuts because you have to realize that I got those lips at some point in my life and nobody reacted that way — at least not to my face,” she explained. “So, it’s weird to see memes and stuff about it because these topics of conversation are on my body and I didn’t totally comprehend what the big deal was. I swear nobody in my life was like, ‘Whoa, Chloe, those are insane.’ I guess this is what happens when you’re now known on a much larger scale.”