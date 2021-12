Jonah Hill

After being photographed shirtless at a beach in Malibu in February 2021, the slimmed-down Superbad star penned a candid Instagram post about body image. “I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body,” he wrote, noting that he was finally able to “love and accept” himself at age 37.