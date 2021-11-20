Nina Dobrev

The Fam star isn’t about to let trolls get away with body-shaming her on her own Instagram page. After she posted a photo of herself in a one-shouldered gown in February 2019, some followers attacked her for being thin. The Vampire Diaries alum responded directly to one critic who identified themselves as formerly “anorexic” and called the star the same. Wrote Dobrev, “Thank you for your concern. I’m sorry to hear you weren’t doing well, I hope that you are taking care of yourself and doing better now. I’ll also let you know that I eat burgers and fries and all kinds of yummy things all the time. You should do the same.” She continued with a polite but pointed critique: “Eating everything and working out (which I do) is the healthy solution for people who have problems. Body shaming people, on the other hand, is NOT healthy and very rude. I don’t do that, so you should also do the same. Have a wonderful day.”