February 2016

Kardashian came under fire in 2016 after eagle-eyed social media fans pointed out that the door frame behind her in a mirror selfie looked altered. She subsequently deleted the photo and uploaded the original pic. “If only hatin burned calories how dope yall would be. Too bad it doesn’t. Here’s the OG shot. The petty movement ain’t cute. Oh and I almost forgot…. Namaste 🚪🚪🚪,” she wrote.

The Good American designer subsequently took to her blog to detail why she edited the photo to begin with.

“My right leg is an inch and a half thinner than my left because my muscles deteriorated and never recovered. The reason I’ve had so many of these surgeries – and always wear a knee brace for my workouts – is because I was in a car accident when I was 16,” she wrote at the time. “Yes, I did Photoshop it, but I was trying to make my thinner leg look bigger to match my other leg!!! All I want are big, thick thighs and I hate how skinny my legs are.”