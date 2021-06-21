Khloe Kardashian Reveals Exactly What Plastic Surgery She's Had

June 2021

Kardashian revealed exactly what she’s had done to her face during part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special in June 2021.

“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant.’ But I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kinodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?’” the reality star explained to Andy Cohen. “No one’s ever asked me. You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”