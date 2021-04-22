Out of office! Maren Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, jetted off for some fun in the sun after heating up the stage at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18.

“Tan almost everywhere. Jan almost everywhere. 🌴,” the “My Church” songstress, 31, captioned a series of Instagram photos from her tropical vacation on Thursday, April 22, referencing The Office.

In two of the snaps, Morris posed in a teeny orange bikini, which she accessorized with a gold necklace. An ice-cold margarita sat on the cabana in the corner of the frame.

Another photo showed the picturesque landscape and twinkling lights set up for dinner in the sand. The Grammy winner sat in a white, off-the-shoulder top and black denim shorts while waiting to be served. Hurd, 34, gazed into the distance in a plain white T-shirt.

The couple, who tied the knot in March 2018, were fresh off their fiery performance at the ACMs in Nashville on Sunday. Morris and her husband stared deeply into each other’s eyes on stage as they sang their first-ever duet, “Chasing After You,” which debuted earlier this year.

“I’m so excited [to perform with Ryan] because typically I’m trying to find him in the crowd … just so I have someone to make eye contact with,” the Highwomen singer teased in an interview with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the awards show.

Her steamy performance wasn’t the only crowd-pleaser of the night; Morris also took home her second consecutive win for Female Artist of the Year. The “Bones” songstress was nominated alongside Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini and Miranda Lambert.

“Thank you so much. Me and the ladies were just laughing our butts off during the commercial break, so I feel just really, really happy to be in a category with women who were not able to tour this year but brought so much heat to the game, to country music this year,” the Texas native said on stage as she accepted the prestigious award. “You’ve inspired me so much, to no end. Even in a year where no one has gotten to play shows, I have heard some of the best music out of all of you this past year. So thank you so much for inspiring me. … I love you, country music. Thank y’all.”

Morris and the “Lonely Tonight” crooner welcomed their son, Hayes, in March 2020. As she reflected on her past 12 months of motherhood, the “Great Ones” singer shared an inspirational post about being “proud” of her changing body.

“Am never saying, ‘Trying to get my body back’ again. No one took it, I didn’t lose it like a set of keys,” she wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “The pressure we put on mothers to ‘snap back’ is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. You are and always were a f—king badass.”

On Sunday, she told reporters at the ACMs that the social media upload held a lot of meaning. “I realized that if I am coming to grips with this realization, I can’t be the only one,” she explained. “I just realized how unhealthy that was for me and my workout journey — to be like, ‘I need to get back to where I was before’ — because that’s not really the goal. … I did something that half the population can’t do, so I think that’s pretty f—king rad.”

