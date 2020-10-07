Leah McSweeney

The RHONY star confirmed in September 2020 that she got a nose job. “I am not trying to hide anything from anybody. I got a rhinoplasty and a septoplasty. I could not be happier,” McSweeney, who previously confirmed she’s gotten Botox and lip fillers, said via Instagram. “I’ve been wanting one for so freaking long and now I can also breathe, which is great. … I’m just never going to be one of those bitches that pretends like ‘It’s not work, it’s contour makeup’ because that’s f—king weird.”