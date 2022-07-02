Rebel Wilson’s Transformation Through the Years

July 2022

Wilson showed off her figure in a one-shoulder, one-piece swimsuit after noting that she gained about six pounds during her vacation with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma.

“I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I’ve lost all self control 😜,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. … It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself.”