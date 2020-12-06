November 2020

“For me, the big thing was looking at my emotional eating and why I was doing it, and working on the mental side, which for me comes down to self-love really,” Wilson told E! News in November 2020. “It’s so hard to teach someone about that. … I don’t think I’ve arrived at some final destination yet.” The actress noted that she’s been focused on the inner journey as much as the physical weight loss. “Even though, I’m such a confident person, I just wasn’t treating myself with the same respect and love and kindness that I would probably treat other people with,” she added.