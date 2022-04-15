Top 5

Chris Hemsworth, Lala Kent and More Celebrities Who Work Out Alongside Their Children

Chris Hemsworth and Lala Kent.
A family affair! When it comes to working out, many Hollywood stars turn to their little ones as the perfect workout buddy.

“As Founder of @centrfit, I take my role in personally trying out every program seriously,” Chris Hemsworth wrote via Instagram in February 2022, referencing his fitness program. “This one was a full body and emotionally taxing workout specifically designed for parents. It didn’t make the cut.”

In the photo, the Thor actor’s three children — India, Sasha and Tristan, whom he shares with wife Elsa Pataky — climbed atop their dad.

The Australia native is known for his well-toned physique, so working out — with or without training partners — is hardly a new concept for him.

“The first time I [trained for Thor] I would just do weightlifting,” Hemsworth told magazine in July 2017. “I didn’t work in as much sort of cardio or functional flexibility, sort of movement training which I do now. It’s much better. … I felt very stiff and sort of uncomfortable. Now, I feel much more, like it’s useful kind of muscle, functional kind of movement and training.”

Vanderpump RulesLala Kent, for her part, brought daughter Ocean — whom she shares with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett — along during her gym session in March 2022.

“When Gigi’s trying to go to the gym at the same time as you.🤍 (Gigi is my Mama / Ocean’s Grandma for anyone who doesn’t know),” the “Give Them Lala” podcast host captioned an Instagram video at the time. In the clip, she held her daughter — who was born in March 2021 — while she did reps with dumbbells and a set of squats.

The Utah native previously opened up about her gym routine, noting that a workout buddy — a la Ocean — has been invaluable in her wellness endeavors.

“I’m going to be so honest,” Kent told Women’s Health in February 2022. “When I go into a gym, I’m like, ‘What do I even do with all of these things?’ I’m the type of person who has to take a friend with me who knows what they’re doing or work with a trainer.”

She added at the time: “[Jenna Willis has] been my trainer for a very long time and also a very dear friend. If you’re looking for a trainer, you have to find someone that you enjoy because it’s almost like a therapy session. We’re working on our body — and our mind and our soul and spirit.”

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe, for his part, came up with a complete workout using his three children — Samuel, Isaiah and Mia, whom he shares with wife Catherine Giudici — later that month.

“Took 5 years but I finally found a good use for these things. See y’all on the beach,” the Texas native joked in a March 2022 Instagram video, using his toddlers instead of weights while doing a bench press, squats, curls and triceps extensions.

Scroll below to see how celebrities have incorporated their little ones into their fitness routines:

