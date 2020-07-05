Beach Body Fittest Celebrities Over 50: Sarah Jessica Parker, Robin Wright and More of Hollywood’s Hottest Leading Ladies By Kiki Meola July 5, 2020 INSTAR Images 30 1 / 30 Brooke Shields The Blue Lagoon actress showed off her enviable body in a stars and stripes bikini on July 4, 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This One-Piece Swimsuit Is So Flattering, You’ll Never Want to Take it Off This Family-Friendly Virtual Pet Game Will Be The Next Hit Of Your Household! This Affordable Kaftan From Amazon Is Giving Us Serious Zara Vibes More News