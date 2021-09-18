Expert dad! Anny Francisco believes that her husband, Robert Springs, is a “professional” parent as a father of seven.

The couple, who share daughter Brenda, 13 months, and son Adriel, 1 week, gives an update on their family life on the Sunday, September 19, episode of 90 Day Bares All. The New York native is also the father of five other children from previous relationships, and one of his son’s Bryson lives with them and is “doing great.”

“He grew a whole bunch of teeth in his mouth,” Springs tells Shaun Robinson in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip of the TLC show. “A lot of them have just fallen out back-to-back. And he’s going to first grade. He’s doing good. He’s a great big brother.”

The pair notes that, in other major milestones, “Anny just got approved for her green card.” The Dominican Republic native cheers and says, “I don’t have to go back to [my] country.”

Francisco wed Springs in September 2019. They welcomed Brenda in July of the following year, followed by Adriel earlier this month. “I present to you my prince Adriel Hassan born on 9/7/2021 of 9 pounds 2 ounces and 20 inches,” Francisco gushed via Instagram at the time. “I thank God that he took care of me and everything went well. Mama in love.”

Her husband, for his part, gushed on his Instagram Story: “Much love and respect to my wife who’s the true warrior. Gave birth to our baby boy.”

On Wednesday, September 15, Francisco opened up exclusively to Us about their latest arrival, whose name means “God’s flock.”

“I was thinking about giving birth in my home country since I don’t have any family here in the U.S., but because the pandemic got worse, I wasn’t able to go,” Francisco told Us. “So I stayed and gave birth here, although it wasn’t easy, and I was alone in the hospital, which was sad. … I don’t think Brenda understands yet, but she is jealous! I just want them both to be happy.”

She added that she is “fine with having” two children, saying, “For now, I’m not planning on having more kids so that I can give these two all my love and attention.”

90 Day Bares All airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. Watch Us Weekly’s exclusive clip of Francisco and Spring’s appearance above.