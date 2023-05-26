Former child star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is proud that she graduated from high school amid her family’s custody drama.

“[Age 14 to] 16 was probably some of the toughest years of my life [sic],” the Toddlers & Tiaras alum, 17, captioned a Wednesday, May 24, TikTok video from her graduation ceremony. “I had doubts that I would never even graduate. I was in [a] really bad deep depression throughout those years and honestly didn’t know what to do.”

She added: “Today I look at myself and I realize that I’m actually at peace with my life right now, I’m so happy I can literally say that I graduated high school with a 3.0 [and] in [August] I will be going to my dream college to be a neonatal nurse.”

Thompson — who is the daughter of Mama June Shannon and her ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson — celebrated her educational achievement earlier this month.

“I’m so proud of her. She is our 2023 graduate and yes we was [sic] hollering the whole time. WTG LANA,” Mama June Shannon, 43, wrote via Instagram on May 20, sharing footage from the ceremony. “AND YALL KNOW I SCREAMED WORK IT SMOOCHIE ONE LAST TIME. … WE WERE ALL HOLLERING THE WHOLE TIME.”

In her Wednesday social media post, Alana revealed that she will matriculate at Regis University in Denver in the fall after receiving a $21,000 scholarship. “God, I’m so proud of myself … I’m not crying you are,” the former TLC pageant queen added.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum moved in with big sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, now 23, in 2019 after Mama June was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Lauryn, who is married to Joshua Efird, filed for custody of her sibling in December 2021, which was granted by a judge.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“[Our relationship is] always is a work in progress,” the reality TV matriarch exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2022. “I still understand where they’re at. … I was pissed off as hell [to start], but now that I’ve been in recovery, you know, I can [see] why they did the things that they did. We see each other. We talk. They know when they need me, I’m here.”

Mama June was sentenced in August 2021 and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service. The Mama June: From Not to Hot personality — who shares daughters Lauryn and Jessica with Michael Anthony Ford and daughter Anna with David Dunn — has since gotten sober. Mama June wed Justin Stroud in June 2022 and renewed her vows in February during a ceremony that was attended by all of her daughters.

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.