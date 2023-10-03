Alfonso Ribeiro and his family made a big lifestyle change after one of his sons faced a health issue.

“We live a completely non-toxic life where we don’t eat any sugar, gluten-free, corn-free, dairy-free, oats-free, anything that makes you swollen, we typically stay away from,” Ribeiro, 52, told host Tamron Hall on the Monday, October 2, episode of her self-titled talk show.

Alfonso and wife Angela Ribeiro — who tied the knot in October 2012 — share three children together: sons Alfonso Jr. (AJ), 9, Anders, 8 and daughter Ava, 4. The Dancing With the Stars host is also father of daughter Sienna, 20, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Robin Stapler in 2002.

While Alfonso didn’t specify which of his little ones inspired the new dietary approach, he noted that his family picked up the habit eight years ago when trying to find food the little one could eat — and it has only changed his life for the better.

“It is so crazy like we will all put super unleaded in our cars but we’ll put below regular in our bodies and you wonder why we have so much cancer and just health issues. People are always in pain and learning how to eat properly, I am no longer in pain,” he shared. “I live a virtually pain-free life because nothing’s slowing, right?”

Just because the Riberio family altered how they eat, that doesn’t mean that they’re missing out on any sweet treats. Alfonso revealed that Angela, 42, makes desserts that meet the family’s dietary restrictions — and they’re even better than the traditional alternatives.

“I have some of the best desserts ever because my wife makes it. Like we’re looking to make a cookbook because of the way she makes the cakes,” he gushed. “If my kids go to a birthday party, the other kids will have whatever they’re eating, my wife brings her cupcakes for the kids to eat. We had a party a little while back and a bunch of the people at the party were like, ‘Can we have more of that cake? I know that there’s another cake but can we have her cake?’”

In addition to cakes, Alfonso shared that Angela can also bake gluten-free and vegan cinnamon rolls, cookies, pies and more all without using sugar and dairy. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum revealed that his family uses honey or coconut sugar as a substitute for their tasty treats.

Earlier this year, Alfonso’s youngest daughter Ava faced a health scare of her own. In May the toddler fell off her scooter and had to undergo emergency surgery to treat her burns and bruises — days before her birthday.

“Not the kind of day you want the day before turning 4,” Alfonso wrote via Instagram. “Just want to give a heartfelt thank you to @kareskinmd for the emergency service and procedure to help lessen the likelihood of scaring. So proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery.”