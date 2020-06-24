Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Son Bear’s Impressive Kitchen Skills

Chef in the making! Alicia Silverstone‘s son, Bear, is getting a head start on his cooking skills — and his mom couldn’t resist sharing his progress.

The Clueless star, 43, posted a video via Instagram on Tuesday, June 23, of her 9-year-old son cutting onions in the kitchen. Bear wore sunglasses on his face for protection as he diligently diced the vegetable. “Are these good enough?” he asked Silverstone, who can be heard laughing in the background.

“Bear takes his onion chopping very seriously…” she captioned the post.

The Kind Diet author told Us Weekly in August 2019 that she credits Bear’s vegan diet for him being a well-behaved child.

“I’ve never had to raise my voice to Bear,” she said at the time. “I can just say ‘no, thank you’ and we respect each other and listen to each other. So much of that is because he’s not … a lot of it is the parenting, but a lot of it is the food. When your kid feels good, they act well.”

She also revealed that her son — whom she shares with her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki — reaches for healthy options when he gets hungry. “I’m imagining that doesn’t count as a picky eater,” Silverstone said. “He eats kale pretty much almost every day. And he eats bok choy, and he eats cabbage and he has brown rice and quinoa.”

The California native told Us and other reporters at the #BlogHer20 panel in May that Bear has “more energy” than most kids because he is vegan.

“I always laugh, like, ‘Oh, my poor vegan baby, he’s so weak,’ because he’s jumping all over the place and he’s so wild. But there’s a calmness to him and a centeredness,” the Diary of a Wimpy Kid star explained. “He’s not off the charts.”

Silverstone, who is also vegan, added that the diet is also beneficial for her as a parent. “If I don’t eat well, I don’t sleep well, and if I don’t sleep well, I’m a grumpy mama,” she said. “Whereas if I’ve eaten well and I sleep well, everything’s a joy … that’s all food.”

The Book Club actress made headlines in May when she shared that she and her son bond over more than just food. “My son and I take baths together, and when he’s not with me, I take a bath and that really feels nourishing and comforting,” she told The New York Times.