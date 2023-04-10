A sweet holiday with her children. Allison Holker celebrated her first Easter with her family since the death of her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, in December 2022.

The professional dancer, 35, shared adorable photos of her and Boss’ two youngest kids — son Maddox, 7, and daughter Zaia, 3 — collecting Easter eggs on Sunday, April 9. “HAPPY EASTER from my babies,” Holker wrote via Instagram. She and Boss also shared 14-year-old daughter Weslie, whom Boss adopted after Holker welcomed her firstborn with a previous partner.

The holiday celebration comes nearly four months since Boss died by suicide in December 2022. He was 40 years old.

Holker — who met the former Ellen DJ during season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance — broke her silence on Boss’ death one day later. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” the choreographer said in a statement to Access Hollywood at the time. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She continued: “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Boss’ death came nine days after he and Holker celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. The choreographer shared several pics from their special day via Instagram at the time. “Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years,” he captioned the sweet images, followed by several red heart emojis.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Holker, for her part, commemorated their relationship milestone with an Instagram video featuring snaps from their wedding ceremony and reception. “It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!” she wrote in December. “Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary #bosswedding2013.”

The former Dancing With the Stars pro has continued to be candid about how she and her family have handled their major loss in the months since Boss’ death. “It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life,” Holker said while thanking fans via an Instagram video in February. “It’s brought us so much hope and inspiration.”

In March, she penned an emotional message to her and Boss’ kids via Instagram. “My loves we are stronger than you could ever imagine. And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up,” she captioned a photo of herself posing with her children. “I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs. I will protect and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh. The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always. Mommy.”