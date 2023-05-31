Family fun! Allison Holker was joined by her three children at the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The choreographer, 35, was all smiles on Tuesday, May 30, as she posed with eldest daughter Weslie, 15, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Holker’s younger kids — son Maddox, 7, and daughter Zaia, 3 — wore matching black-and-white sneakers on the red carpet. Zaia teamed a bright red skirt with a black leather jacket adorned with red hearts, while her brother wore a vibrant tracksuit.

Holker, for her part, rocked an all-denim getup with chic white pumps. Her hair was slicked back into a stylish updo. Weslie looked effortless in an oversized two-piece set, sneakers and large hoop earrings.

Days before the red carpet appearance, the Dancing With the Stars alum celebrated Weslie’s birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute. “Happy Birthday WESLIE! I am so proud of the beautiful woman that you are,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow over the weekend. “I always say you are my wise owl, you have a stunning old soul that has a beautiful grasp of life and the world. You are making an impact in this world by just expressing who you are and what you believe in. I am honored to be at your side during your journey. I love you babygirl @weslierboss … happy 15!!”

The CLI Studios cofounder welcomed her first child with an ex in 2008 before sparking a romance with Stephen “tWitch” Boss. When the couple tied the knot in 2013, Boss adopted Weslie. Their family expanded with Maddox and Zaia in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

Us confirmed in December 2022 that Boss died by suicide at age 40. Holker addressed the news shortly after her husband’s death made headlines, reflecting on his life and legacy in an emotional statement.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she said at the time. “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt.”

She added: “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. … Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Earlier this month, Holker opened up about grieving the loss of the Step Up 3D actor, telling Today that she’s “still shocked” by what happened. “No one’s ready for that moment and there’s no one that saw this coming. No one — and that breaks my heart too,” she said on May 3.

The morning show appearance marked Holker’s first official interview since Boss’ death. “He wanted to be the strong one for everyone, and I think that was a little scary for him to think that he might need to ask for help,” she said of the hip-hop dancer. “He was so much love and light. He really wanted to be everyone’s Superman and he said that a lot.”

When asked how she’s explained the situation to her children, the Minnesota native confessed that it’s been “really hard” to navigate. “There’s been some really hard conversations. To us, Daddy’s in the stars. So, we can go outside and talk to him whenever we want. … They just ask, ‘When is Daddy coming back?’ and that’s a really hard one,” she said.

Nearly six months after her family’s loss, Holker has been candid with fans about her emotions. She leaned on Weslie during her red carpet return on May 13 at the NAMI WLA Mental Health Gala in L.A., where they were recognized for their efforts in raising mental health awareness. The duo rocked matching black gowns with lace appliqués for the big night.