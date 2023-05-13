Matching moment. Allison Holker and her 14-year-old daughter, Weslie, twinned in black ensembles during their first red carpet appearance since the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 35, and Weslie attended the NAMI WLA Mental Health Gala on Friday, May 12, where they were honored for their commitment to mental health awareness. (Holker previously announced her intentions to support the platform after Boss, her husband, died by suicide in 2022.)

Holker stunned in a one-shoulder black gown, where she was all smiles on the red carpet at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles. Weslie, whom the HGTV star welcomed with a past partner before Boss ultimately adopted her, matched her mother in a sleek black dress of her own. The teenager completed her ensemble with a silver cross necklace and wore her hair in big curls.

Holker and the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ met on the set of So You Think You Can Dance season 7 when they both served as all-star mentors. The pair ultimately wed in 2013, shortly before Boss adopted Weslie. Holker and the Magic Mike XXL actor later welcomed son Maddox, 7, and daughter Zaia, 3.

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2022 that Boss had died by suicide at the age of 40.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement at the time. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Holker and the couple’s three children later hosted an intimate Celebration of Life service in February, where they announced the launch of their new Move with Kindness Foundation to carry on Boss’ legacy by “spreading love and mental health awareness.”

Holker further opened up about her husband’s previously unknown struggles during a May interview with Hoda Kotb.

“He wanted to be the strong one for everyone, and I think that was a little scary for him to think that he might need to ask for help,” she said on the Today show earlier this month. “He was so much love and light. He really wanted to be everyone’s Superman and he said that a lot.”

Scroll below to see photos from Holker’s red carpet return with Weslie: