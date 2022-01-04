You go, girl! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s 2-year-old daughter, Alessi, is officially potty trained.

“Our Alessi is such a big girl,” the former Bachelor, 40, gushed in a Monday, January 3, Instagram Story video with the toddler. “She can poop and pee in the potty. She’s basically an adult now. I’m so proud of you!”

The Bachelorette alum noted that he and Burnham, 30, finished potty training Alessi “over the weekend” and she is now “just in diapers for naps.”

The Bachelor Nation members are also the parents of 6-month-old twins Senna and Lux. The former ABC personalities believe that they are done having kids, Luyendyk Jr. told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti in an October 2021 podcast episode.

“This is it,” the racecar driver sad on “Almost Famous” at the time. “I think we’re so happy because we have our boy, we have the two girls. And I’m already 40, guys. I can’t be having kids any later than this in life. I want to be, like, an active dad. So, I think three is OK.”

The real estate broker added at the time: “This is just a very difficult season of life. I love them so much. When we’re away from them, or even when they go to bed, we’re on our phones looking at pictures of them. We’re obsessed, obviously.”

The Netherland native’s comments came one month after Burnham joked via Instagram Stories that it was “vasectomy time.” Luyendyk Jr. said in the September 2021 video that they wanted “no more babies,” and the Virginia native replied, “You heard it here first.”

The Shades of Rose designer competed for her now-husband’s heart on season 22 of The Bachelor. While Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca Kufrin at the time, he and Burnham ultimately reconnected before the show aired. Although they wed in January 2019, Luyendyk Jr. proposed to his wife for the second time in October 2021.

“We’re ENGAGED! Again,” Burnham captioned an Instagram photo at the time. “This time, just for us.”

In a subsequent YouTube video, Luyendyk Jr. explained, “The ring I gave her on The Bachelor was obviously paid for. We never really felt like it was something I chose for her, so I got her another ring. I’m re-proposing today. I’m a little nervous. … Cross your fingers for me.”