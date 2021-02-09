Left out. Pregnant Lauren Burnham attended her anatomy scan alone on Monday, February 8 — and husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. was not happy about it.

“Sitting in [this] parking lot while @laurenluyendyk is getting the anatomy scan,” the former Bachelor, 39, captioned a black-and-white selfie on his Instagram Story taken from his car. “In my opinion, it’s BS husbands aren’t allowed. Just doesn’t make sense. Every doctor has their own set of rules. There is no consistancy [sic]. Men are honestly being discriminated against. We should have a right to see our own babies.”

The Bachelorette alum called his absence “f–king ridiculous,” concluding, “You can pack a stadium full of people, fill airplanes, but I can’t watch a monitor from six feet away.”

The former reality star went on to post Burnham’s video from her appointment. “Anatomy scan today,” the Instagram Story footage read.

The couple announced in December 2020 that they are expecting twins. The following month, their cotton candy sex reveal showed that they have both a baby girl and a baby boy on the way.

One month ahead of their pregnancy announcement, Luyendyk Jr. tested positive for COVID-19. “Many of you have been wondering … why we’ve been so absent on social media and why I’m sitting, like, 25 feet away from the girls,” the race car driver wrote on his Instagram Story in November 2020. “It’s because I actually tested positive for COVID, like, nine days ago. Tomorrow I get to go in and see if I’m all clear. It’s been rough, I’ve gotta say. It’s not been easy. I’ve been on the other side of the house.”

The Netherlands native added that his wife, 29, had been “really sweet” amid his diagnosis. He explained, “She’s been keeping me fed. She just slides some food outside and then I go get it.”

When the Bachelor Nation members took their daughter, Alessi, 20 months, Christmas tree shopping later that same week, Burnham defended their public outing.

“Arie’s quarantine period is over per CDC guidelines and doctor advice,” the Shades of Rose designer told her Instagram followers at the time. “He even got a negative test before rejoining Alessi and I in the house to make me feel more comfortable even though that’s not necessary according to the CDC. He’s cleared!”