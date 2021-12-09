Again? More than one year after first chipping her tooth, Ashley Graham’s front incisor was cracked a second time on Wednesday, December 8.

“Isaac head butted me and my tooth cracked off,” the model, 34, captioned an Instagram Story photo, referencing her and Justin Ervin’s 2-year-old son. “Happy hump day!” The Nebraska native smiled in the social media upload with her gap on display.

The A New Model author first broke her tooth in June 2020 while eating a frozen cookie baked by her mom. “Shout-out to Linda Graham for making the best oatmeal cookies in the world and putting them in the freezer and having your daughter break her tooth on them,” Ashley told her Instagram followers at the time.

In July of the following year, the American Beauty Star host announced that she is expanding her and the 32-year-old cinematographer’s family, writing via Instagram: “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

Ervin commented on the baby bump photos with red heart emojis at the time.

The expectant star subsequently revealed in September that she is carrying twins by sharing an Instagram video taken at an ultrasound appointment.

“Are you serious? We’re gonna have three boys?” Ashley asked her husband in the footage. The Georgia native replied, “You are kidding me.”

The couple have been meaning to make Isaac a big brother since his January 2020 arrival. “I would get pregnant yesterday if I could,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model told WSJ. Magazine in February. “I’ve ‘accidentally’ had unprotected sex while I’m ovulating just to see if I can [get pregnant] while I’m breast-feeding.”

The pregnant star has been experiencing different symptoms this time around. “I always heard that number two you’re a lot more tired, you show faster,” Ashley told Entertainment Tonight in August. “It’s happening. I popped really fast. I’m exhausted. I’m running after a toddler. So yes, all the stereotypical things. … I feel like I did so much preparation when it came to Isaac, almost to the degree that maybe I over prepared. I’m just making sure that I have the supplies that I need, which is basically nothing. Like, I just look at my boobs and go, ‘OK, check check. We got this. Just need some newborn diapers. Check, check.’”