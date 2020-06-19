Sweet tooth gone wrong! Ashley Graham paid the price for her sugar craving when she accidentally broke her front tooth while eating a frozen cookie baked by her mom.

The model, 32, revealed that she had damaged her incisor in an Instagram video posted on Thursday, June 18.

“Shout-out to Linda Graham for making the best oatmeal cookies in the world and putting them in the freezer and having your daughter break her tooth on them,” Graham said before removing her hand to show that her front right tooth had broken off.

The “Pretty Big Deal” podcast host has documented the highs and lows of her life via social media — including the birth of her first child, Isaac. She and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed their son in January.

“At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, our lives changed for the better,” Graham wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time. 1.18.2020.”

The A New Model author got candid about the unglamorous side of post-pregnancy via Instagram in February.

“Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too,” Graham captured a selfie in her underwear. “After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are! No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies! It’s been tough.”

Later that month, Graham reflected on her birthing journey on an episode of her “Pretty Big Deal” podcast and detailed how the experience made her feel empowered.

“Now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” she explained. “Like, there’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard. I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally at home. Right there in a big old pool. Don’t worry, it wasn’t on the carpet.”