A proud moment! Ashley Graham is embracing her postpartum body — stretch marks and all — one year after giving birth to twin boys.

The model, 35, shared an unfiltered glimpse of her bare stomach via Instagram on Monday, February 13. In the snap — which was uploaded without a caption — Graham clutched her midriff and highlighted her curves. She posed topless and appeared to not be wearing bottoms in the empowering pic.

“The realest one we know ❤️,” makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes wrote in the comments section, while influencer Taylor Giavasis dropped three heart-eye emojis.

Designer Jenna Lyons praised Graham’s candid photo, writing, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥so beautiful – I love it.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model welcomed twins Malachi and Roman in January 2022. She and husband Justin Ervin also share son Issac, who was born in January 2020.

Since becoming a mom, Graham has been outspoken about wanting to continue expanding her family. “I would get pregnant yesterday if I could,” she told WSJ. Magazine in February 2021. “I’ve ‘accidentally’ had unprotected sex while I’m ovulating just to see if I can [get pregnant] while I’m breast-feeding.”

The American Beauty Star host has frequently given glimpses of her sons via social media and proudly documents their milestones. While raising her kids in the public eye, Graham has encountered her fair share of mom-shamers — but she pays them no mind.

“I remember how I felt when everybody told me what to do and sent me their unsolicited advice and their lists,” she told Kristen Bell in an August 2020 Elle interview. “If there’s a question to be asked, ask it. But other than that, keep your trap shut and just let that mother figure it out. The mommy-shaming on social media is out of control.”

Graham and Ervin, 34, are following their hearts when it comes to their parenting styles. Earlier this month, the A New Model author defended her choice to stop breast-feeding Malachi and Roman at 13 months.

“Overnight, my whole life changed,” she said on The Daily Show. “It felt like I was feeding a nation.”

Graham told guest host Chelsea Handler that she exclusively breast-fed Isaac, but providing for twins posed a new challenge. “There’s also this whole thing with people telling you how to feed your child,” she continued. “So, with my first kid I was like, ‘I can only breast-feed! This is the right way!’ And then I had the twins, and I was like, ‘I’m not doing this. This is not working here. Both of you want both of these? This is a lot of work.’ … These little guys are so strong and so happy, so I don’t think we should be telling people how they should be feeding their kids.”