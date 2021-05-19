Postpartum surprise! Ashley Graham was not expecting to experience so much hair loss after giving birth to her son, Isaac, in January 2020.

“I think it was, like, around four months, my whole hairline fell out,” the model, 33, recently told Parents magazine. “And that was more traumatic than even birth because I was like, ‘My hair’s falling out in clumps — what am I doing?’ And then I realized it’s actually a thing.”

The Nebraska native’s skin also “got a bit irritated.” She explained, “I had a little bit of rosacea that I had to combat.”

The A New Model author noted that she hadn’t been warned about those symptoms, sharing the “BS” she’d been told instead.

“Everybody told me if you breastfeed, the weight falls off. I’m still working on, like, 20 pounds,” the American Beauty Star host told the magazine. “When I say working on, I just kind of look at it every day like, ‘Hello, new body.’ And that’s just kind of how I go on with it.”

Graham loves sharing “every aspect” of her life, both the good and the bad, with her social media followers so she can help “people who are struggling.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model explained, “I don’t want to hide how I’m taking care of my body, whether it’s mental health, stretching, movement. … For me moving my body is like a big form of self-care — and mental health has really been such a big conversation that people have been having, especially all through 2020. I just have found it incredibly important for everybody to talk about their journey and what they’ve been doing.”

The former America’s Next Top Model judge’s postpartum hair loss confession came two months after she posted a photo comparing her hairline to Anatole Taubman‘s Quantum of Solace character, Elvis. (The James Bond villain’s bangs rested high on his forehead in the 2008 movie.)

“I may not be a Bond girl but i can be a Bond villain (postpartum baby hairs come through),” Graham captioned a March Instagram slideshow.

Fellow new mom Emily Ratajkowski commented, “I mean damn you pull it off.”

As for Katherine Schwarzenegger and Krysten Ritter, who both welcomed babies in 2020, they commiserated with Graham. “Omg ME TOO,” the Gift of Forgiveness author, 31, wrote at the time, while the Breaking Bad alum, 39, added, “Same girl!”