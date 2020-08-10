Sweet shout-out! Beau Clark joked about one of the perks of his fiancée Stassi Schroeder’s pregnancy in a Saturday, August 8, Instagram post.

“I LOVE my Designated Driver!” the commercial casting director, 40, captioned a selfie with the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32.

In the social media upload, the Florida native grinned with a drink in his hand while the Next Level Basic author posed with a serious face and sunglasses.

Us Weekly broke the news in June that the couple are expecting their first child. The announcement came four days after the Louisiana native was fired from the Bravo show.

The former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host confirmed their baby news later that same week, writing via Instagram: “We’re having a baby girl.”

The former Bravo personality has been showing off her baby bump progress ever since. “My baby enjoys Cinnamon Toast Crunch, watching Outlander and sucking every last bit of energy I have,” Schroder captioned an Instagram Story video in July.

As for Clark, the dad-to-be posted a photo of Schroeder cradling her budding belly while wearing lingerie on the first anniversary of his July 2019 proposal. “Happy Anniversary to my Sweets! One year of Engagement!” Clark captioned the July 31 photo. “Can’t wait to be a parent with you.”

The Loyola Marymount University graduate wanted a baby with her now-fiancé before they got engaged, she said during an April Vanderpump Rules After Show appearance. “I know Beau is my person and the man I want to be with and I want to have a family with, and I’m not going to sit around and wait for him to propose to me for me to do the things that I want to do with him,” Schroeder explained at the time.

That same month, she exclusively told Us that they’d had “reckless” sex while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, adding, “Listen, I wouldn’t be mad [if I got pregnant].”