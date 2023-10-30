Kate Chastain‘s 5-month-old son, Sullivan, hasn’t started to speak yet — but he’s already making his opinions known.

The Below Deck alum, 40, took to social media on Friday, October 27, to share a video of her son sitting next to her on the couch.

“I told him it was nap time … I think he knows what he’s doing,” she wrote via X, referring to all of Sullivan’s fingers on his right hand being in a fist except for his middle finger.

Fellow Bravo star Sutton Stracke gushed over the little one, writing, “I need him at BravoCon. I’ll babysit for at least an hour!!!😽💗💗.”

In response, Chastain revealed she won’t be taking Sullivan with her to the upcoming event in Las Vegas. “This is going to be mommy’s first vacation away from baby🎉🎉🎉…so I might need to be babysat for at least an hour 😂,” the reality star, who will be a moderator at the November convention, quipped.

Chastain became a mom when she welcomed her first child in May. She announced she was expecting a baby five months prior, writing via Instagram, “I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you 💗💙💗💙.”

The TV personality, who has not publicly identified her child’s father, opened up about her plans to parent on her own. “I’m doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I’m happy to do it alone,” she shared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January.

After her son’s arrival, Chastain gushed about the major milestones Sullivan has already reached.

“Sullivan’s 3 months now, so I think I’m finally finding a groove and I’m really enjoying it. I love it so much, but I am constantly shocked by how much work it is. And that’s coming from me, who was known on Below Deck for working quite a lot. It’s a lot of work that I love so much,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “Postpartum was no big deal [for me] just because I was so distracted by having this baby. I’m very fortunate in that way and I’m just absolutely obsessed with him.”

Chastain joked about the most unexpected advice she received from her loved ones, adding, “A lot of my [family and] friends were like — before I had Sullivan — said, ‘Listen, Kate, it’s OK if you don’t like him at first. Don’t feel bad.’ And I was like, ‘Does your child know you’re telling me this advice?’ So, I’m very lucky that I’ve just been in love since day one.”

The former chief stew has also discussed forming a bond with Sullivan in his first few months.

“It’s nice when you’re doing all this work to get a little reciprocation [such as] a little smile or a little giggle. That’s just nice. They change so fast at this age that every day he does something new, and it’s how they get you,” she told Us. “There’s so much work, but every day there is a new surprise. So, it just keeps you in love with them, which is really smart on their part.”

Chastain has offered plenty of glimpses at her growing boy on social media. Bravo fans, however, received a special surprise earlier this month when Chastain’s son made his TV debut during the season finale of Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate.

“Guess what? Our very exciting guest is ready,” Chastain told Captain Lee Rosbach before bringing out Sullivan, who was dressed in a sailor’s outfit. “He dressed up just for you.”