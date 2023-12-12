Bijou Phillips is focused on raising daughter Fianna while her estranged husband, Danny Masterson, serves out his 30-year prison sentence.

Phillips, 43, took to social media on Monday, December 11, to offer a glimpse of her 9-year-old daughter icing cookies for the holiday season. The actress kept Fianna out of the frame but the sweet mother-daughter bonding moment comes after Phillips was awarded full custody of her child.

Us Weekly confirmed in October that Masterson, 47, agreed to give Phillips full legal and physical custody of Fianna. She initially issued the request when she filed for divorce from Masterson one month prior. Masterson, for his part, requested visitation rights after being sentenced to 30 years in prison in his sexual assault retrial in September.

Phillips filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage days after Masterson’s sentencing. He was found guilty on two counts of forcible rape for incidents that occurred in the early 2000s. The actor has vehemently denied the allegations since he was arrested and charged in 2020.

Related: Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips: A Timeline of Their Relationship Danny Masterson and wife Bijou Phillips wed in 2006 after meeting at a celebrity poker tournament two years prior. In March 2017, Masterson — who welcomed daughter Fianna with Phillips in 2014 — was accused of sexual assault in the early 2000s by multiple women. As a result, he was written off from Netflix’s The […]

Before Masterson was found guilty, Phillips was by his side for the legal proceedings. She notably “began sobbing” and let out a “pained cry” when the guilty verdict was read in the courtroom in May, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Phillips also penned an emotional letter to Judge Charlaine Olmedo, where she advocated for Masterson’s character before his sentencing.

“I am writing to you to ask that you consider this information when sentencing my husband, Danny Masterson,” she wrote in a letter obtained by The Underground Bunker, which specializes in news about Scientology. “I depended on Danny to take care of me and our daughter. I always felt that she would be okay because Danny is an amazing father. He was devoted to our daughter, would read her books, take her on walks and to ballet lessons. I never once heard him complain. The two were inseparable.”

Related: Danny Masterson's Ups and Downs Through the Years: A Timeline After guest appearances on various TV shows, Danny Masterson got his big break when he landed the role of Steven Hyde on That ‘70s Show. The FOX series, which premiered in 1999, followed teenagers coming of age in the fictional Wisconsin suburb of Point Place. Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Topher Grace and Wilmer […]

Phillips, who married Masterson in 2011, said she and Fianna were “heartbroken” by his absence.

“More than anything, she loves her father. When he calls us each day, she ends with ‘I love you too much Daddy,’” she continued. “We need him more than you can imagine. I know he has been convicted of serious crimes. But the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter.”

Related: Danny Masterson’s Family Tree: Siblings, In-Laws, Wife and More Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September 2023 after being found guilty on two counts of forcible rape that May. Ahead of his sentencing, several people close to the actor, including his wife, Bijou Phillips, penned letters to Judge Charlaine Olmedo advocating for Masterson’s character. In her letter, Phillips […]

Masterson’s attorney Shawn Holley told reporters in September that there were plans to appeal his client’s sentence. That same month, a source exclusively told Us that Phillips felt that she had no choice but to end her marriage over financial concerns.

“This experience has been devastating and humiliating for Bijou,” an insider said. “She’s focused on being a mom and preserving her future no matter what.”