Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Celebrate Daughter Grace’s 1st Week: Photos

Time flies! Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell posted new pictures on Wednesday, March 31, in honor of their first week as a family of three.

“Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old,” the Bindi the Jungle Girl alum, 22, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love.”

Her husband, 24, shared a similar photo of their sleeping daughter swaddled in a floral blanket and wearing a white beanie. “One week as a family of three,” the Florida native wrote alongside the sweet shot. “My two beautiful girls make every day perfect.”

The Crikey! It’s the Irwins stars became parents on March 25. “Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last nine months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life,” the new dad captioned the infant’s Instagram debut. “You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home.”

The Aussie explained the significance of Grace’s name in a post of her own, writing, “Grace is named after my great-grandmother and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my [late] dad, [Steve Irwin], and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell, and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”

The couple tied the knot in March 2020, announcing five months later that they were expecting their first child. They revealed the little one’s sex in September 2020.

The pair were “thrilled” by the news, a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “They’re enjoying every element of the pregnancy and feel beyond blessed to have so much support and love from their family, friends and fans. They’re mapping out their future, reading up on parenthood and generally having the time of their lives.”

Ahead of Grace’s arrival, Bindi opened up about her plans to use documentaries to introduce her baby girl to Steve, who died in 2006 at age 44. “He would’ve been a good grandpa,” the then-pregnant star told Entertainment Tonight last month. “I don’t think we would’ve ever seen our daughter. He would’ve just whisked her away into the zoo and it would’ve been perfect.”