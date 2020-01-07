Getting creative for his kids! Brad Pitt opened up about his love of art — which goes far beyond acting.

“I have been [sculpting] on my own,” the actor, 56, revealed on the Monday, January 6, episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. “What we do is such a collaborative sport. I found that for the better [and] for the worst sometimes. I’ve seen performances improved, enhanced. Like, on this one, [Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.] Or I’ve seen them take a beating.”

The Golden Globe winner explained, “To do something that just you and on your own and very solitary, I find very meditative.”

The Oklahoma native doesn’t just make art, but buys it as well. He told Maron, also 56: “[I get] certain things that move me and that I like to be around each day,” noting that the pieces might “inspire” his kids as well.

The Ad Astra star shares physical and legal custody of Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. The former couple announced their split in September 2016 after more than a decade together.

“Angelina still has a lot of resentment toward Brad,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in November. “She wants him to be held accountable because she feels he turned her and the children’s lives upside down.”

The insider went on to reveal that Jolie, 44, felt “pressured” into her 2014 wedding with Pitt and will “never get married again.”

That same month, the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star admitted to Harper’s Bazaar that she would “love to live abroad” with her children, but she has to “base where their father chooses to live.”

“Before the divorce, the entire family led a very nomadic existence, and that was because of Angie’s restlessness,” a second source told Us in November. “Brad wanted the kids to have stability while Angie always said they were giving the children an idyllic childhood by exposing them to different countries, languages and experiences.”