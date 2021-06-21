Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photo With All 4 Children for Father’s Day

Hot tub time! Brian Austin Green relaxed with his four children while celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday, June 20.

“Happy Father’s Day everyone !!!” the actor, 47, captioned an Instagram picture of himself with Kassius, 19, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. “Thank you, baby, [Sharna Burgess], for taking such an amazing pic for me.”

The BH90210 alum, who shares his teenager with Vanessa Marcil and his youngest three kids with Megan Fox, started publicly dating the Dancing With the Stars pro, 36, in December 2020. They made their relationship Instagram official nearly one year after Green announced his split from Fox, 35.

In May, the Los Angeles native showed his girlfriend bonding with Noah, Bodhi and Journey via Instagram. “Pool days,” Green captioned the sweet shot, and Burgess commented, “The best days.”

The Aussie praised her boyfriend and Fox’s coparenting skills in February, telling The Morning Show host’s that the former couple are “doing a great job.”

Burgess gushed at the time: “I’m grateful that I’ve been able to fit into it — into their world. He’s a wonderful dad, and he and his wife — uh, ex-wife — have raised three beautiful children. And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they’ve done such an amazing job.”

Earlier this month, Green told Entertainment Tonight that his children “love” the ballroom dancer. “She’s great with them, she really is,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum told the outlet. “She’s super fun. They love hanging out with her and doing things and she has a great connection with each one of them. … She just instinctually sort of knows how to not be a stepparent in that way, but really just bond with them and love them.”

Burgess chimed in at the time, calling the Desperate Housewives alum an “amazing dad.” She added, “He’s one of the best I’ve ever known or witnessed. He’s incredible. I love spending time with the boys. I love having them in my life. They’re amazing kids, so it’s not a hard gig. I’ve always loved kids. A lot of my friends have kids now and I’m obsessed with them, so it was really wonderful for me to be able to connect with them.”

The choreographer has had a “glow … about her” since she began dating Green, fellow DWTS pro Keo Motsepe exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “When I saw her, she was happy,” he explained.