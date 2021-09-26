Work hard, party harder! Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharna Burgess are learning to balance working together on Dancing With the Stars, their romantic relationship and raising his four kids without missing a beat.

The pair took a break from the ballroom to host an “awesome” birthday party for the 48-year-old Beverly Hills, 902010 alum’s son, Noah.

“We had an awesome birthday party yesterday,” the DWTS professional dancer, 36, explained on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 26, which her beau agreed upon. “That was very good. Our photos are wonderful. We really did have awesome photos. We had a photo booth at the party.”

The Masked Singer alum clarified that “this was Noah’s [his eldest son with Megan Fox] birthday party [and] wasn’t our birthday,” before noting he’s “going to suck on Monday” during the DWTS live show, but “the party was super fun.”

During the ABC competition’s first live show on September 20, the dance partners performed a foxtrot and received a score of 24 out of 40 from the judges. For week two, they are set to dance a rumba to James Arthur’s “Say You Won’t Let Go.”

“It was Noah’s 9th birthday yesterday and we did a Titanic–themed party because Noah’s obsessed with Titanic and we also had a photo booth, they were awesome,” the Australia native recalled as the couple drove to their rehearsal for the ABC competition series. “The kids had an amazing time. We had an awesome time with the photos too, and Noah had a great time, which is the best. So it was beautiful and it was worth it, but we have some catch-up to do today [with the dance routine].”

The “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast host and the Jennifer’s Body actress, 35, previously tied the knot in 2010 before welcoming sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. Green — who also shares son Kassius, 19, with ex Vanessa Marcil — announced the former couple had split in May 2020. Us Weekly confirmed Green was dating the ballroom dancer in January.

Since the DWTS season 30 partners made their relationship official, they’ve also managed to seamlessly coparent his kids with Fox.

“I think [Green and Fox are] doing a great job with managing their situation, so I’m grateful that I’ve been able to fit into it — into their world,” Burgess gushed during a February interview on Australia’s The Morning Show.

She continued, “He’s a wonderful dad, and he and his wife — uh, ex-wife — have raised three beautiful children. And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they’ve done such an amazing job.”

A source exclusively told Us in July that the former couple’s coparenting relationship has continued to flourish after their split.

“Megan and Brian are making coparenting work well,” an insider noted at the time. “They are on better terms now than where they were a year and a half ago. It’s not perfect — it’s still a work in progress — but they are doing much better at it.”