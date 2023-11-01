Two of Brian Austin Green’s little ones were adorably twinning this Halloween.

Green, 50, and fiancée Sharna Burgess shared a series of snaps in a Tuesday, October 31, joint Instagram post which showed their son Zane, 16 months, and Green’s child Bodhi, 9, dressed as Super Mario characters.

While both kids wore Mario’s iconic blue and red ensemble, Bodhi added cat ears and a cat tail to complete a Cat Mario-themed costume. The twosome also posed for a photo with sibling Journey, 7, who appeared to be dressed as a bear wearing a bowtie.

“Halloween with the Greens 🤩,” Burgess, 38, captioned the post. “These boys!!! Already breakin hearts 🙂 and by that we mean our own with how damn fast they [are] growing up. Someone press pause so we can breathe and our hearts can catch up 🥹.”

Burgess and Green began dating in 2020 and welcomed Zane two years later. Last month, Burgess announced via Instagram that she and the actor are engaged.

“Our latest chapter 🥹,” the Dancing With the Stars pro captioned a video of herself, Zane, Bodhi, Journey, Green, and Green’s child Noah, 11, piling their hands on top of each other one by one. Burgess went last, showing off her diamond engagement ring.

Green shares Bodhi, Journey and Noah with ex-wife Megan Fox and son Kassius, 21, with ex-wife Vanessa Marcil. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum — who split from Fox, 37, in 2020 after 10 years of marriage — has previously opened up about how divorce impacts children.

“One of the big things for me when [Megan and I] separated, I think people go into separation with the wrong idea. They think, ‘Well, I don’t want this to affect my kids.’ I don’t think it’s possible to not affect your kids,” Green said during a June 2022 appearance on the “Viall Files” podcast.

“It’s either a horribly negative situation … or you make it as loving and kind and flexible as possible and you make sure that they are truly taken care of,” he continued, noting that he and Fox are “equal parents” to their three children.

Green has not been as diplomatic when discussing his coparenting dynamic with Marcil, 55, whom he was married to from 1999 to 2003. “I can’t tell you all how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+-year-old woman on social media like she is still in high school,” Green wrote via his Instagram Story in February after Marcil claimed during a Q&A that she raised Kassius alone.

Green continued: “Megan and I bust our asses to give Kass a well-rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there. I’m assuming that’s why she posts so much of him now. When will she just GO AWAY.”

Despite the drama with his ex, Green is happier than ever with Burgess.

“October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day, but I made plans to meet someone new for coffee,” Green wrote via Instagram in October 2022 alongside photos of himself and Burgess. “My god am I thankful every single day for that. You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met. The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible :)).”