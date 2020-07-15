Brie Bella Says Pregnant Nikki Bella’s Cervix Has ‘Softened’: She’s ‘Scared’

Pregnancy update! Brie Bella said that her twin sister Nikki Bella’s cervix has “softened,” while she has yet to hit that milestone.

“I’m getting there,” Brie, 36, who is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan, said on the Wednesday, July 15, “Total Bellas Podcast” episode. “I only went up half a centimeter this week, but I’m dilated at 1.5 [centimeters]. My sister next to me here has a softened cervix.”

Nikki chimed in, “I was just gonna say that. My cervix has softened, which all of you moms out there know, that’s when your body is prepping for labor and your baby’s making its way down, saying, ‘I’m ready to come out.’ He has lowered a lot [and] momma’s feeling that.”

While she was “excited” to find out about her cervix softening, she revealed, “I was looking at [my fiancé], Artem [Chigvintsev], last night in bed like, ‘Artem, in less than three weeks, we are going to be parents. … Are you ready for this? Because I’m getting scared.’”

Nikki is also experiencing “terrible back pain.” She explained, “He’s, like, leaning or like somewhere on some nerve, but it’s magical too. His kicks! I just can’t wait to meet him. I’m like, ‘Just get here.’”

The Total Bellas star and Chigvintsev, 38, started dating in 2018 and got engaged the following year. They announced in June that they have a baby boy on the way.

Brie and Bryan, 39, are also the parents of their daughter, Birdie, 3. She and her Incomparable co-author are both planning to film their births amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s the plan as of now,” Nikki told Entertainment Tonight last month. “Things are changing weekly due to COVID-19. As of now, only Artem can be in there so Artem would have to film. … I really want Brie in there with me, and I’m hoping we can bring a Total Bellas producer so Brie and Artem can be in the moment with me and not worry about filming.”

Brie, who filmed her first birth in 2017, told the outlet that it’s “still really fun” to rewatch. “I want to film this because I want to see if it will be the same or different,” she said. “As of right now, my fingers are crossed that I have a natural birth and go into labor naturally, but if not, I’ll have another C-section.”