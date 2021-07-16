Thinking ahead. Nearly one year after revealing that she froze her eggs, Chrishell Stause exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about her decision.

“I think that’s why I froze my eggs, so that I don’t have to have that stress,” the Netflix personality, 39, told Us on Wednesday, July 14, when asked about her “baby fever.”

While promoting her DSW shoe collection, the reality star noted that her career has been “booming.” The Selling Sunset star added, “Right now, [motherhood] just not on my mind. I love that it’s there whenever I’m ready.”

In September 2020, the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed she had frozen her eggs. The choice came one year after her split from Justin Hartley.

The Kentucky native and the This Is Us star, 44, got married in October 2017 and weren’t in any rush to have kids of their own. (The actor is already the father of daughter Isabella, 17, with ex-wife Lindsay Korman.)

“We don’t know [when] yet,” Stause exclusively told Us in May 2019. “I have a stepdaughter … so we’ve got our hands full with high school.”

Two of the real estate agent’s costars have recently become parents. Christine Quinn gave birth to son Christian, now 2 months, in May, while Heather Rae Young has been raising her fiancé Tarek El Moussa’s two kids with Christina Haack — Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5.

Stause hasn’t “spent a lot of time with” Quinn, 32, since the Texas native’s C-section, but she told Us on Wednesday that she “hope[s]” motherhood has softened her.

As for Young, 33, Stause said, “Heather is so funny. Even when it’s just adults in the room, she’ll say, ‘I have to go tinkle.’ She’ll say stuff, like, I think she calls her butt her ‘bum bum.’ I don’t know. She’s so in mommy mode she sometimes forgets to turn it off. We laugh so hard.”

Like Stause, the California native is also pressing pause on having kids of her own while furthering her career. “I can’t see myself wanting to add another into the family,” Young wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “The kind of family we have is special and my heart is so full already that I really don’t feel the need for more.”

With reporting by Johnni Macke