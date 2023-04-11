Mama knows best! Chrissy Teigen reassured her daughter Esti was fine in her baby carrier after mom-shamers alleged she was not using it correctly.

“‘Right’ is how she is comfortable,” the Cravings founder, 37, responded to a commenter via Instagram on Monday, April 10, who pointed out that Teigen’s husband, John Legend, wasn’t wearing the baby carrier “right” as they walked around Venice, Italy, over the weekend.

The social media user also tagged another person asking them to provide the couple with some advice on how to wear the contraption correctly.

“She doesn’t like to be high and tight and likes to look around and see her daddy,” Teigen retorted. “She is safe and happy.”

The former Swimsuit Illustrated model and the “All of Me” crooner, 44, were on vacation in Italy with their three children: Luna, 6, Miles, 4 and Esti, 3 months. As the family walked the streets of the city, their little one was strapped to Legend’s chest in a cloth carrier.

“Venezia! John and I first came here in 2007 when we were just a couple of crazy child-free kids!” Teigen reflected in her post sharing a series of snaps from their vacation. “It was the dead of winter, absolutely freezing cold and John fondly remembers my single faux urban outfitters fur hat that adorned me every day and night.”

She continued: “We took the water bus everywhere and ran through the alleys, making out like a couple of doofuses in lurve who never would have thought we’d be back with babies of our own! Well John probably knew.”

The Cravings All Together author and Legend tied the knot in 2013. Three years after their nuptials, the twosome welcomed their first daughter, Luna, in April 2016. Two years after giving birth to Luna, Legend and the Utah native expanded their family with son Miles.

Teigen, for her part, has been candid about her fertility struggles over the years. While trying to conceive Luna, she revealed that she and the EGOT winner conceived their daughter with the help of in vitro fertilization.

In 2020, when trying to grow their brood for a third time, the pair suffered a pregnancy loss. Teigen went through another round of IVF and announced in August 2022 they were expecting. The Lip Sync Battle cohost announced the arrival of their rainbow baby, Esti, in January.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕,” Teigen wrote via Instagram at the time sharing a snap of Luna and Miles cuddling the newborn. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”