Strong as a mother! Chrissy Teigen embraced her post-baby body — and showed off her nude figure — three months after welcoming daughter Esti.

“Boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars,” the 37-year-old star wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 16, describing her physique after giving birth. “But you are too perfect to worry about any of it!”

Teigen shared a snap of her naked side profile as she held onto Esti while giving her a bath. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model had a big grin on her face as she locked eyes with her youngest child.

“This is magical!!!! You are gorgeous @chrissyteigen,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Kaitlin Olson sang Teigen’s praises, commenting on the snap, “Stunning and perfect ♥️♥️♥️.”

Actress Keegan Connor Tracy also applauded the former Lip Sync Battle cohost for “being brave (though it shouldn’t be brave) enough to post [such] real photos.”

Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed baby Esti in January, more than two years after the death of their son Jack in fall 2020 when she was 20 weeks pregnant. (The couple also share daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 4.)

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕,” the cookbook author wrote via Instagram earlier this year. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all! X.”

The Chrissy’s Court alum and the musician, 44 have each been vocal about their grief since losing Jack. In October 2021, the Utah native opened up about how her body — and mind — were recovering one year later.

“It’s really weird when you lose a baby and your body gets paused in time. Usually you’d gain your ‘yumyums I’m praaaagnant!’ weight, then put on the weight of your little bebe. Then, ideally, you’d have your baby,” Teigen explained via Instagram at the time. “And you would feed it from your boobs and your body would know to charge through and do what it does to get you back into fighting shape, whatever that may be, for however long it takes (F—K a snap-back).”

The Cravings author confessed that it felt “majorly” hard to move forward after the loss. “You’re just … stuck,” she noted. “I know it’s not everything and I know i’m suuuuuch a badass and blah blah blah I just thought I’d be emo for a minute OK. Love you. f—k a scale!”

Following her family’s heartache, Teigen announced her pregnancy in August 2022 and shared health updates with her fans every step of the way.

“Sent love and healing to my womb today!” the model wrote via her Instagram Story in January while wearing a postpartum belly wrap amid her recovery from Esti’s C-section. “Thank you so much @bellibind!! What a beautiful experience today!”