Christina Perri took to social media to open up about how she was doing following her pregnancy loss.

“When we lost our daughter last November I thought I would never be OK again. I thought I would never laugh or play again or dance again or love again… and for lots of months I didn’t,” Perri, 34, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 2. “But then I started trying to heal and learn how to live with the pain and grief right along side of the love & joy. How to find even the tiniest purpose in our tragedy and to find something to learn and grow from and grow towards.”

Perri, who shares daughter Carmella, 3, with husband Paul Costabile, detailed the process of working on her mental health.

“It was so challenging and exhausting, but I can’t share enough about the power of inner work and healing. It’s a doozy,” the singer explained. “I kept telling myself it would all be better by the summer. It would all be better by ocean city. I thought if we could just make it to ocean city we would be OK. And it was true. We made it here and we are OK.”

The “Jar of Hearts” singer announced in July 2020 that she was expecting baby No. 2.

“Carmella is gonna be a big sister!!!” Perri captioned Instagram photos of her daughter in a “Big-Sister-To-Be” shirt at the beach at the time. “Our rainbow baby is coming in January.”

The Pennsylvania native later updated fans about having to go to the hospital following a pregnancy scare.

“Basically, there’s a complication with the baby’s intestines. The baby right now is scheduled to have an operation when they arrive. We’ll spend some time in the hospital. We’re going to prepare for [the NICU], but anything could happen. We’re just gonna stay really hopeful,” Perri wrote via Instagram a few days after she returned home in November 2020. “I guess the biggest thing is we hope the baby stays inside and can get as big as possible before this big event they have to go through. It’s just a couple more weeks, so I’m gonna try to take it easy and hope for the best.”

One week later, Perri confirmed that she suffered a pregnancy loss.

“Last night we lost our baby girl,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her and Costabile holding the late infant’s hand. “She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. She is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts.”

Perri previously opened up about suffering another miscarriage early last year.

“We were only one week away from sharing the news so I feel like it’s also important to share this news too,” she captioned her post via Instagram reveal in January 2020. “I want to continue to help change the story and stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame.”

The “A Thousand Years” singer added that she was “not ashamed,” noting, “I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you.”