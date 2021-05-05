Future family of four! Danielle Fishel shared her second pregnancy news on her 40th birthday on Wednesday, May 5.

“F O R T Y! I’ve never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life,” the Boy Meets World alum wrote via Instagram. “I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20s were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30s brought me lows and highs but eventually, I leveled out to a place of security. Security in who I am, what I believe and with whom I want to spend precious time. I couldn’t be more grateful to enter my 40s with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy No. 2.”

In the social media upload, the Arizona native debuted her baby bump in a floral dress. She was all smiles standing on the sidewalk in sneakers.

Karp, 41, gave his Instagram followers another look at his wife’s budding belly with a family photo featuring their 22-month-old son, Adler.

“Happy 40th birthday to my life partner, a team captain and the greatest mom to our now soon to be two boys,” the comedian captioned the sweet shot. “She believes in our squad and even when I held a newborn Adler like he was a fragile piece of china for the first four months, she had the patience and care of a saint. My heart was made to be here with her and though she should be celebrated every day, today is a milestone occasion. Love you @daniellefishel.”

The couple wed in November 2018 in Los Angeles and announced two months later that they were growing their family. Adler arrived in June 2019, one month early.

Once Fishel and Karp were able to bring their baby boy home, his health journey was a “roller-coaster,” the actress exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2019. “We’ve been in and out of Children’s Hospital and doctor’s appointments. He was on a medicated formula because he couldn’t be on breast milk because of the condition that he had … creating the fluid in his lungs. Obviously, there are such great benefits to breast milk, so we keep doing X-rays. The fluid was gone so we were given the go-ahead to put him back on breast milk, and then we did and we went back in for a checkup, the fluid was back in his lungs so we had to take him off of it again.”

While the Girl Meets World alum called parenting “hit and miss,” she gushed at the time that Adler is a “smiley, happy, wonderful, lovely baby.”